Janhvi Kapoor shares some fun anecdotes from 'Roohi's 'Nadiyon Paar' song

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Janhvi Kapoor made everyone droll over her sizzling moves in the "Nadiyon Paar" song from her 2021 film "Roohi".

As the horror comedy completed 4 years of release on March 11, Janhvi took to social media and shared a couple of fun anecdotes from the dance number.

She revealed that she rehearsed the song for 3 days between the shoot of her movie "Goodluck Jerry" before filming "Nadiyon Paar".

The diva penned on her IG, "4 yrs of #Roohi and my first solo dance number. I was such a kid. So nervous about this song. Hadn’t even learnt how to keep my eyes open without squinting under harsh lights...Rehearsed for 3 days between Goodluck Jerry’s shoot, shot in Patiala all night for GLJ, flew out post-pack up in the morning, shot Nadiyon Paar that night, and finished the song in 7 hours with no sleep and flew back immediately to resume Jerry that day. A 3 day no sleep marathon, just excitement that I get to be in front of the camera."

Janhvi further disclosed that the outfit she wore in the song was made in just one day, "Fun fact this outfit was made in one day after a last-minute desperate call to my night in shining armour @manishmalhotra05...Hair makeup dance wardrobe everything inspo was iconic @katrinakaif everything", she added.

Made under the direction of Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, "Roohi" shares the tale of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons.

With Janhvi in the lead, the project also stars Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Alexx O'Nell, Manav Vij, and Sarita Joshi in crucial roles.

Up next, Janhvi will be a part of "Param Sundari", alongside Sidharth Malhotra and "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" opposite Varun Dhawan.

Both these projects are eagerly awaited by movie buffs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.