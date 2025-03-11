Bhumi visits Harvard Kennedy school: Didn’t think being back to school could be fun

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar didn’t think being back to school could be so fun after she visited the Harvard Kennedy School.

Invited as a Young Global Leader (YGL) in association with the World Economic Forum (WEF), she was attending an exclusive program focused on Leadership and Global Policy, designed for individuals driving change across industries.

Bhumi took to Instagram, where she dropped a gamut of images from the school and captioned the picture as: “Have had the most amazing week 1 @harvardkennedyschool ,learning global policy and leadership in the 21st century. Didn’t ever think being back to school could be such fun. Along with my the other young global leaders, all of whom are so brilliant #YGL @worldeconomicforum.”

As part of this intensive program, she is engaging with global leaders, policymakers, and academics to deepen her understanding of governance, policy-making, and leadership on a global scale.

Recently, Bhumi celebrated six years of 'Sonchiriya'. As the drama completed 6 years of release, she dropped a couple of behind-the-scene photographs from the movie with her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram.

"6 years to a film that is one of my most beloved for many many reason #Sonchiriya", Bhumi wrote commemorating the milestone.

Co-written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the project starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Ranvir Shorey in crucial roles. Set in the ravines of the Chambal valley, the film tells the tale of dacoits in 1975, who termed themselves Baaghis, the rebels. Its dialogues are entirely in the Bundeli dialect.

Released on March 1, 2019 "Sonchiriya" received positive reviews from critics, who praised the performances, direction, and writing of the movie. Bhumi was last seen in “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film features Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.