KT Rama Rao questions Telangana govt’s decision to host Miss World

Hyderabad, March 11 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has questioned the decision of the Telangana government to host Miss World by spending Rs.200 crore.

He asked how this could be justified when a case was booked for spending Rs.46 crore for Formula-E Race during the BRS’ rule.

Rama Rao is facing a probe by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Enforcement Directorate for alleged irregularities in organising the Formula E-car race in February 2023 when BRS was in power.

Rama Rao took to ‘X’ on Tuesday to pose a question to top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Apparently spending ₹46 Crore for Formula-E race in Hyderabad was wrong & will attract cases being filed. But spending ₹200 crores of public money to conduct Miss World, a beauty contest is right!! What is this perverse logic? Can you please explain Rahul Gandhi Ji,” posted Rama Rao.

The Telangana government has decided to host 72nd Miss World in May. The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting last week.

The Cabinet decided to host the beauty pageant in a grand and befitting manner, ensuring top-tier hospitality and a seamless experience for all participants and guests. Spanning four weeks from May 7 to May 31, the event will be held across multiple destinations in the state.

The government said the event would reflect Telangana’s rich heritage, cultural vibrancy, and modern dynamism.

Rama Rao is facing a probe by the ACB and the ED for alleged irregularities in organising the Formula E-car race when the BRS leader was the minister for municipal administration.

The ACB on December 29, 2024 booked a case against Rama Rao, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) former chief engineer BLN Reddy for financial irregularities.

KTR denied the allegations of any irregularities. He claimed that he worked tirelessly for bringing a prestigious event to India, to enhance the brand image of Hyderabad and Telangana globally.

According to him, the agenda was to make Hyderabad a pivotal hub for sustainable mobility.

