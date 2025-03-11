Tarun Chugh accuses DMK of using Parliament protests on NEP to confuse, distract public

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) As the DMK MPs protested in Parliament over the National Education Policy (NEP), their protests have sparked a sharp response from BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh.

According to Chugh, the DMK’s opposition to the NEP, particularly the three-language formula, is little more than a political diversion to confuse the public and deflect attention from the party’s declining influence in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK, which argues that the NEP’s three-language policy seeks to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu, has been vocal in its protests.

However, Chugh asserts that the party’s actions are rooted in desperation.

Speaking to IANS, Tarun Chugh said, “The DMK is simply trying to confuse the people of Tamil Nadu with its anti-people policies."

“They are troubled by their growing unpopularity and the corruption plaguing their ranks. Instead of addressing these issues, they’re turning to politics of distraction.”

Chugh pointed out that while the Prime Minister has advocated for education in the mother tongue, including technical and higher education, Tamil Nadu’s government has failed to implement this.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are asking why their government has not developed a curriculum for medical and engineering courses in Tamil. If the NEP is pushing for education in the mother tongue, why has the Tamil curriculum not been created yet?” he told IANS.

“This is a question the DMK has no answer to. Instead, they’re trying to create confusion to avoid facing the truth.”

BJP leader Tarun Chugh further targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her leadership of steering the state towards an ominous direction.

"Under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, Bengal has become a fortress for forces that aim to fracture the unity and integrity of our nation. The state is increasingly becoming a refuge for those who support anti-national elements," Chugh asserted.

He went on to claim that the "jungle raj" in Bengal has enabled the infiltration of the so-called "tukde-tukde" gang — groups allegedly intent on undermining India’s unity.

Chugh further slammed Opposition leaders, accusing the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc of conspiring to destabilise the country through external forces.

He also referenced a notorious quote from Afzal Guru, the convicted terrorist, which called for India’s division.

"Today, there are leaders in the INDIA bloc who still respect Kanhaiya Kumar, a man associated with such dangerous rhetoric. This is deeply troubling for the Congress leadership," Chugh added.

The political tension between the BJP and Mamata’s Trinamool Congress escalated after a woman BJP supporter from West Midnapore accused a village chief and his aide of raping her inside a Trinamool Congress office.

The accused have denied the charges, filing a counter-complaint against the woman. The case has stirred up a political firestorm, further deepening the divide between Bengal's ruling party and the BJP.

The woman claimed in her complaint that she and her husband were being specifically targeted by Lakshmi Sheet, the chief of Narayanganj village, and the Trinamool Congress-run local panchayat. The incident continues to fuel a heated political debate.

