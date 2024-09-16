September 18: Holiday for schools in Mumbai for Eid-e-Milad!

In Maharashtra, schools and other educational institutions close on September 18, 2024, as Eid-e-Milad is observed on this day. The Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai was scheduled for September 16. Still, the Maharashtra government rescheduled it for September 18 this year due to a clash with Ganesh Nimajjanam. The Muslim community had concerns in this regard, and all the celebrations happened to fall on the same day. The same was done on Friday in an official announcement.

The Delhi government recently formalised Eid-e-Milad as a holiday and announced it in their academic calendar for this year. Therefore, on September 16, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and government and private banks, will remain closed.

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments incorporated Eid-e-Milad into the current academic year. Therefore, on September 16, all private educational institutions will remain closed.

