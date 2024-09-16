Nitish Kumar pressurised me to merge HAM(S) with JD(U): Jitan Ram Manjhi

Patna, Sep 16 (IANS) Union MSME Minister and leader of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM-S), Jitan Ram Manjhi, has claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pressured him to merge his party with the Janata Dal (United) earlier.

Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including him in the Union Cabinet.

He also thanked PM Modi for securing two additional ministry portfolios for his party leader, Santosh Kumar Suman, in the current Nitish Kumar government.

Speaking at a public gathering in Imamganj in Gaya district on Sunday night, Union minister Manjhi referred to an incident in June 2023, where the JD(U) allegedly demanded that he either merge HAM(S) with it or exit the Grand Alliance government.

Manjhi refused to comply, and he now views this decision as advantageous for HAM(S).

Manjhi emphasised that there are "only two castes in the country: Rich and poor," stating that his party represents the poor.

Manjhi also criticised Nitish Kumar's government for offering only one ministry portfolio to his son, Santosh Kumar Suman, after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was formed earlier this year.

However, Manjhi noted that when he contested and won the Gaya seat in the Lok Sabha elections, more portfolios were given to Suman, attributing this change to PM Modi.

Union minister Manjhi recalled the PM’s support during the Lok Sabha elections in Gaya, mentioning that PM Modi campaigned for him and urged people to vote for him, emphasising that it was not just Manjhi but also he himself contesting the election there.

With the Bihar Assembly elections slated to be held in 2025, political parties in the state, including HAM(S), have begun their preparations.

Manjhi is focussing on his stronghold, Gaya, where he belongs to the Mahadalit community (Mushar).

This community has a significant presence in the district, particularly in areas like Imamganj, Belaganj, Sherghati, and Barachatti.

