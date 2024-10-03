Samantha's Response to Konda Surekha's Shocking Allegations

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's response to Konda Surekha's comments regarding her divorce from Naga Chaitanya delivered a pointed message to the Telangana minister. Samantha urged her to be "responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy" and to keep her "out of political battles."

In a sharp Instagram post, shared just hours after Surekha's remarks, Samantha accused the minister of speculation, misrepresentation, and trivializing her journey as a woman. "My divorce is a personal matter, and I request you refrain from making assumptions about it. To clarify: my divorce was by mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved," she asserted.

Earlier that day, Konda Surekha launched a scathing attack on KT Rama Rao, son of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, linking him to Samantha's divorce. She further alleged that he was responsible for driving several actresses out of the film industry by coercing them into early marriages and blackmailing them after getting them addicted to drugs.

Nagarjuna Akkineni took to X, formerly Twitter, stating that minister Surekha's remarks are "completely irrelevant and false" and demanded that she withdraws them. Naga Chaitanya retweeted his father Nagarjuna's comments.

"I strongly condemn the comments of the Honorable Minister Mrs. Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticize your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy," read a rough translation of his post.

"As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately," he added.