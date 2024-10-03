Italy eases job entry rules for foreign workers

Rome, Oct 3 (IANS) Italy has streamlined entry rules and reduced bureaucratic hurdles for foreign workers with a new decree.

The changes approved on Wednesday aim to simplify processes for employers and job-seekers while tightening rules to combat illegal immigration and the exploitation of undocumented migrants, Xinhua news agency reported.

One key change allows online applications for work permits to be submitted over multiple days in a year, instead of just one day as previously required.

The decree also introduces an additional quota of 10,000 work permits in 2025, specifically for domestic workers and caregivers, particularly for the elderly and disabled.

Seasonal foreign workers in sectors like agriculture and tourism now have 60 days, up from 30, to find a new job and renew their work permits after their contracts expire, before facing expulsion.

In response to cases of exploitation, especially in agriculture, the decree grants six-month residence permits to migrants who report abuses, with the option to renew them for at least a year, according to Labor Minister Marina Calderone.

Italy plans to admit 452,000 foreign workers between 2023 and 2025 for seasonal, non-seasonal, and self-employment opportunities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.