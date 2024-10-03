NTR's Sharp Counter to Konda Surekha: Tollywood Serious on Minister Surekha's Comments

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's comments on Samantha and KTR have shaken the Tollywood. NTR is the first star from Tollywood to respond to Surekha's comments.

Devara star NTR took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn derogatory remarks made by Surekha. NTR found fault with Surekha asking her to maintain dignity and decorum when in public life. Tarak also asked her to respect privacy. "Konda Surekha garu, dragging personal lives into politics is a new low. Public figures, especially those in responsible positions like you, must maintain dignity and respect for privacy. It’s disheartening to see baseless statements thrown around carelessly, especially about the film industry. We will not sit quietly while others make baseless allegations against us. We should rise above this and maintain respect for each other’s boundaries. Let’s ensure our society does not normalize such reckless behavior in democratic India." NTR used the hashtag - #FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate.

Jr NTR is very close to Nagarjuna Akkineni which he openly disclosed in Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu (Kaun Banega Crorepati). On the other hand, NTR shares good bond with Samantha who is his co-star in Janatha Garage, Brundavanam, Ramayya Vastavayya and Rabhasa. NTR is the first star hero to condemn the comments made by Konda Surekha against Samantha and KTR. Telugu cinema fans are heaping praises on NTR.