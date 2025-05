May 01, 2025

A day after seven people were killed and several others injured in a wall collapse at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam during the annual Chandanotsavam festival, a contractor has revealed startling details. Responding to queries from the committee set up by the TDP-led NDA government to investigate the incident, contractor Lakshmana Rao stated that he was pressured to undertake the wall construction on short notice.