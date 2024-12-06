Pushpa 2 Screening in Mumbai Theatre Stopped after Audiences Started Severe Coughing

In a shocking turn of events, the screening of the much-awaited film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' by Allu Arjun was disrupted when an unknown substance was sprayed at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy Theatre, leaving several movie-goers coughing and complaining of throat irritation. The incident sparked panic in the audience, with several covering their faces in distress.

There have been reports of chaos on the scene as people scurry to get out of the cinema hall in Bandra. "The movie has been stopped. Someone sprayed something and everyone is coughing," a witness was heard saying in a video captured at the scene.

Fortunately, an investigation team of the police happened to reach the theatre pretty soon, though no case was registered. This was a disturbing incident after a tragic stampede at a cinema hall in Hyderabad during the same film's premiere that claimed a woman's life.

The stampede happened at Sandhya Theatre as a huge crowd rushed to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, who had gone there unexpectedly for the premiere. A 35-year-old woman's nine-year-old son is also admitted to the hospital due to asphyxiation.

The Hyderabad Police has lodged Allu Arjun and his bodyguards besides the management of Sandhya Theatre under some serious charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, but neither the actor nor the manager had spoken regarding this matter.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, with Allu Arjun reprising his titular role as a labourer-turned-smuggling kingpin. The film, directed by Sukumar, also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

These unfortunate incidents leave a shadow over the film, and fans and the industry are left in shock at the events. As inquiries continue, it will be interesting to see how these events affect the future of the film.

