‘Pushpa’ Hindi lyricist Raqueeb Alam says music composer DSP has deep understanding of lyrical nuances

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Lyricist and singer Raqueeb Alam, who has worked on the Hindi songs of the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa’ franchise, has said that the National Award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), has a deep understanding of lyrical structures.

Raqueeb has written all five songs in the album, with the title track, ‘Pushpa Pushpa’, sung by Mika Singh and Nakash Aziz. The much-anticipated ‘Angaaron Ka Ambar Sa’ is brought to life by Shreya Ghoshal, while ‘Kissik’ features vocals by Lothika and Subhalakshmi. The album also includes ‘Kaali Mahaa Kaali’, sung by Kailash Kher and the chart-topping track ‘Peelings’, sung by Javed Ali and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Talking about the franchise, Raqueeb said, “After the humongous commercial success of my songs in the first part, being part of the sequel feels like a dream come true. Once again, I had the opportunity to write five songs for the film, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the album trending and receiving so much love from audiences. Being part of a globally acclaimed project that broke records with ₹100 crores in advance bookings feels like winning an Oscar from the audience. My heart is filled with warmth and gratitude for all the love shown for the songs”.

He also spoke about director Sukumar, and called him a kind-hearted person who has absolute clarity about what he wants in his story, and all the departments in the film.

He said, “Sukumar is not only an exceptional director but also a humble and kind-hearted person. He has a clear vision of what he wants, which provided me with great clarity while working on this film. The composer, DSP (Devi Sri Prasad), who is like a brother to me, introduced me to Sukumar during the first part of Pushpa. I never imagined this association would evolve into such a long and fruitful journey”.

He added, “The entire project was driven by DSP, who has an incredible understanding of lyrical nuances and the essence of music. He has always excelled at steering a project seamlessly. Much of what we’ve created as a team stems from his immense trust in me and our shared vision to create something magical. I’ve been working with DSP since his debut film Devi and have penned numerous blockbuster songs for him, including ‘Aa Aante Amalapuram’ and ‘Eswara’ from the hit Telugu film ‘Uppena’”.

