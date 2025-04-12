‘The One’ song from Suriya’s ‘Retro’ released

Chennai, April 12 (IANS) The makers of director Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming action extravaganza, ‘Retro’, featuring actors Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, on Saturday released the song ‘The One’ from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, director Karthik Subbaraj wrote, “The song, I was waiting to show it to you all is here.... #TheOneSong from #Retro A @Music_Santhosh Musical ft. @sidsriram x @shanvdp x #SaNa x @Lyricist_Vivek and Backing vocals by #Mahalakshmi and #Victor #LoveLaughterWar #RetroFromMay1 #TheOne"

The One song sounds more like an ode to Suriya’s character in ‘Retro’ and has an inspiring tone to it. The song has some beautifully shot visuals to go along with it. Sung by Sid Sriram and Santhosh Narayanan, the song has been set to tune by Santhosh Narayanan and has lyrics by Vivek. The song also has a rap portion that is delivered by SVDP.

Actor Suriya too announced the release of the song on his X timeline. “Here’s #TheOneSong. A @Music_Santhosh Musical ft. @sidsriram @shanvdp #SaNa @Lyricist_Vivek. Backing vocals by #Mahalakshmi #Victor @tseriessouth #LoveLaughterWar #RetroFromMay1”

It may be recalled that Suriya had gone to Thailand to get trained in certain styles of fighting for the film. The team has revealed that Suriya surprised the fighters in Thailand with his commitment level and hardwork.

One other interesting aspect about the film is that Suriya has already completed dubbing for his portions in the film, which is scheduled to hit screens on May 1 this year.

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, ‘Retro’ will feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Music for the film is by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing is being handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction by Jacki, Mayapandi. The film, which will be high on action, will have stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee.

