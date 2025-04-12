Delhi: Two men held for motorcycle theft, police recover stolen bikes

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two habitual vehicle thieves and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession. The operation was carried out by the Shastri Park Police Station team.

In addition to the two stolen motorcycles, the police team also seized another motorcycle that was used in committing the crimes.

According to the information, two vehicle theft complaints were registered at Shastri Park Police Station on April 5. Given the seriousness of the cases, a special investigation team was formed under the leadership of Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Manjeet Tomar.

The team included Sub-Inspector Rocky, Head Constables Amit Malik, Shivraj, Rohit, and Constable Gyan. They worked under the supervision of ACP Seelampur Vikramjeet Singh Virk and were tasked with the swift recovery of the stolen vehicles.

Using a mix of technical surveillance and local informant networks, the police apprehended two suspects — Ejaz alias Kallan (24) and Sameer (23), both residents of Delhi.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crimes. Based on their disclosure, the police recovered a Hero Super Splendor motorcycle (registration number DL 5 SCE 9910) that was used in the execution of the thefts.

At the time of arrest, the police recovered a stolen Hero Splendor motorcycle (DL 11B 3619) from their possession. In addition to this, parts of another stolen Hero Splendor (DL 5 SBH 1481), which had already been dismantled, were also seized.

Police suspect that the duo may be involved in several other cases of vehicle theft. Further interrogation is underway, and the investigation is ongoing, informed the police officials.

Meanwhile, sources say that the Delhi police are now intensifying the campaign to nab the gangs involved in bike lifting activities across the city.

In days to come, more gangs will be busted, and criminals will be apprehended, says an official.

