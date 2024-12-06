Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita visits Srisailam temple post wedding!

Telugu film actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and movie starlet Shobhita Dhulipala enter a new chapter in their love life. The couple got married on December 4 and the newlyweds were wished by fans, friends, and family members who greeted them by showering them with love and blessings and wished them lifetime happiness, and togetherness.

Also read: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's Dreamy Wedding: Unseen Photos Go Viral!

Post their marriage, the couple prayed to the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy for divine blessings in the historic Srisailam temple. Along with Naga Chaitanya's father, Akkineni Nagarjuna and other family members, they did aarthi and obtained blessings from the priests.

The priests welcomed them into the temple with smiling faces and performed a special ceremony of Rudrabhishekam to invoke the blessings of the Lord Shiva. The priest then offered prasad followed by a special welcome at the entrance door of the temple.

Also read: Pushpa 2 Movie Stills Out! Rashmika Mandanna Shares Exclusive Photos

This was their first public appearance as a newlywed couple, and admirers thronged for a glimpse of the charming duo. Chaitanya and Shobhita's love for each other was palpable by the smile and wave of these two lovers.

The temple authorities and priests sent warm wishes to the newlywed couple, praying for them to be happy, and prosperous, and spend their life in love. And so, amidst love and blessings from all those close to them, Chaitanya and Shobhita set out into this new life together, as if embarking on a beautiful journey in the name of life.

Also read: Pushpa 2 Hindi: First Day Box Office Collection