Women pugilists shine as 14 Indians reach finals at Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing C'ships

Amman, April 27 (IANS) Nine of the 12 Women’s U-15 boxers competing in the semifinals won their respective bouts to progress ahead, as 14 Indians were guaranteed a finals spot at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships after the eighth day of competitions.

India was guaranteed 43 medals before the day’s play began, but bronzes turned to silver and gold after Indian pugilist booked their place in the finals.

In the Women’s U-15 semifinals, Komal (30-33 kg), Navya (58 kg), and Sunaina (61 kg) secured dominant RSC (Referee Stopped Contest) victories. Khushi Ahlawat (35 kg), Tamanna (37 kg), Princi (52 kg), and Trushana Mohite (67 kg) posted convincing wins by clear points margins.

Milky Meinam (43 kg) battled hard to edge out her opponent in a tight 3-2 result, rounding off a highly successful day for India’s young female boxers. Svi (40 kg) and Vanshika (70+ kg) had received byes to the final.

In the Men’s U-15 competition, Sanskar Vinod (35 kg) became the first to secure a place in the title bout with a RSC win over Kyrgyzstan’s Arsen Zhorobaev.

Sanskar was later joined in the final round by Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (46 kg), Abhijeet (61 kg), and Lakhsay Phogat (64 kg), all of whom won on points.

Day 8 results-

Men’s U-15 - semifinals

30-33 kg: Yash Nikam (IND) lost to Temurbek Bakhtiyorov (UZB) – WP 0:5

35 kg: Sanskar Vinod (IND) def. Arsen Zhorobaev (KGZ) – RSC R2

37 kg: Harsil (IND) lost to Mukhriddin Khamidjonov (UZB) – WP 0:5

40 kg: Prikshit Balahra (IND) lost to Kuanysh Khalimbet (KAZ) – WP 0:5

43 kg: Hardik Dahiya (IND) lost to Zarfijon Nimatov (UZB) – WP 0:5

46 kg: Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (IND) def. Oybek Alimdjonov (UZB) – WP 5:0

49 kg: Sanchit Jayani (IND) lost to Rahimi Morteza (IRI) – WP 0:5

55 kg: Nelson Khwairakpam (IND) lost to Nurbakyt Toregeldi (KAZ) – WP 0:5

61 kg: Abhijeet (IND) def. Chen Yi-Fan (TPE) – WP 5:0

64 kg: Lakshay Phogat (IND) def. Andrii Lisnyk (UKR) – WP 4:1

70 kg: Parth (IND) lost to Temirlan Kazyyev (KAZ) – WP 0:5

Women’s U-15 – Semifinals

30-33 kg: Komal (IND) def. Ademi Ybyshova (KGZ) – RSC R1

35 kg: Khushi Ahlawat (IND) def. Polina Tarasenko (UKR) – WP 5:0

37 kg: Tamanna (IND) def. Dana Orazbekkyzy (KAZ) – WP 5:0

43 kg: Milky Meinam (IND) def Alina Ihnatovych (UKR) – WP 3:2

49 kg: Linthoi Chanu Sarangthem (IND) lost to Parvina Shakarova (UZB) – WP 2:3

52 kg: Princi (IND) def. Aiaru Faizullayeva (KAZ) – WP 4:1

55 kg: Samruddhi Shinde (IND) lost to Madinabony Khudoyorova (UZB) – WP 2:3

58 kg: Navya (IND) def. Yasmin Jautkhanova (KAZ) – RSC R1

61 kg: Sunaina (IND) def. Sofiia Hulko (UKR) – RSC R2

64 kg: Kanishka Kumari Gorai (IND) lost to Akerke Dalabay (KAZ) – WP 0:5

67 kg: Trushana Mohite (IND) def. Fazilatkhon Tursunova (UZB) – WP 5:0

70 kg: Manshi Malik (IND) lost to Diana Kemska (UKR) – RSC-I R2

