Amit Shah to visit Jodhpur tomorrow, unveil Vallabhbhai Patel's statue on Dec 8

Jaipur, Dec 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Jodhpur, starting Saturday, during which he will inaugurate the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He will unveil the statue of Vallabhbhai Patel outside the Circuit House of Jodhpur on Sunday.

Union Minister Shah was scheduled to arrive in Jodhpur at 9.30 p.m. on Saturday and stay overnight at the BSF Guest House. Thereafter, on Sunday, he was expected to participate in the Raising Day Parade at the STC BSF Training Center.

A meeting of the Divisional Commissioner, Collector and senior police officials was held on Thursday regarding the programme.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit in Jaipur on December 9.

Preparations for the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit in Jaipur were going on a war footing.

For security reasons, entry to the inauguration venue will be closed one hour before PM Modi's arrival.

After inaugurating the summit, PM Modi will fly back to Delhi after 12 p.m.noon.

Union Home Amit Shah may also participate in the summit, the sources said, adding that his programme has not been decided yet.

Party sources said that several Union ministers have finalised their programmes to attend the summit.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Ramdas Athawale, Bhagirath Chaudhary, and others were expected to attend the event.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat may also attend the summit.

The 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit will be held from December 9-11 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC).

The summit will comprise well-designed sessions focused on specific sectors, investing countries, and stakeholders.

