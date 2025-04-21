IPL 2025: Have been enjoying Gill’s company, his experience is helping me, says Sudharsan

Kolkata, April 21 (IANS) After B Sai Sudharsan grabbed the Orange Cap in IPL 2025 through his score of 52 off 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the left-handed batter said he has been enjoying batting with skipper Shubman Gill, adding that his experience has helped him do well in the competition.

At the Eden Gardens on Monday, Gill continued his rich vein of form by hitting his fifth IPL fifty and taking his tally to 417 runs in the season, overtaking Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) left-handed batter Nicholas Pooran. Sudharsan also shared a 114-run opening stand with Gill, who made 90, before falling to Andre Russell.

“At the start of the game, the pitch was really slow and we found it really difficult in the powerplay. After that, we got the speed of the wicket. Me and Shuby (Gill) had great communication, we tried to make use of the bad ball they gave us and tried to take the game deep. Have been enjoying the company with Shuby. His experience is helping me,” said Sudharsan in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Sudharsan’s average in the ongoing tournament reads as 52.13, with his strike-rate reading as 152.18. The left-handed batter, who also hit his 11th IPL fifty and went past 1450 runs overall in the competition, also felt posting 198/3 on board is a good total to defend for GT, the current table-toppers.

“It matters when the conditions are difficult and we try to make use of the running between the wickets. We understood the wicket was difficult so we tried to bat deep because wickets in hand is the most important thing. To be honest, we have given the bowlers a very good total to defend,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.