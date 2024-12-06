Pushpa 2 Hindi Day 1 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun Beats SRK, Becomes Number 1

Allu Arjun's new movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has done something amazing. It has made the most money on its first day in the Hindi language. This is a big deal because it has beaten all other Hindi movies.

The movie made around 67 to 69 crore rupees on its first day. This is a lot more than the first Pushpa movie, which made only 3.33 crore rupees.

This feat cements Allu Arjun's position as a force to be reckoned with in the Hindi-speaking market, marking a new milestone in Indian cinema. The film's impressive opening has dethroned Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which previously held the top spot with ₹65.5 crore.

Here are the top 5 movies that made the most money on their first day:

Pushpa 2 - 67 crore rupees

Jawan - 65.5 crore rupees

Stree 2 - 64.80 crore rupees

Pathaan - 55 crore rupees

Animal - 54.75 crore rupees

The success of Pushpa 2 is a testament to Allu Arjun's growing popularity and the franchise's immense appeal. As the film continues to captivate audiences, it will be exciting to see how it performs in the coming days.

Pushpa 2 has rewritten box office history and paved the way for future Indian films to break new records. The achievement of the film is a milestone in Indian cinema, as it brings out the power of compelling storytelling and exceptional filmmaking.

