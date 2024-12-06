Pushpa 2 Day 1 Box office collection: Biggest opener with Rs 175 crores

In a historic feat, Allu Arjun's much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule has turned out to be the biggest opener for Indian cinema by surpassing SS Rajamouli's epic RRR. On its first day, Thursday, the film minted an unparalleled ₹175.1 crore nett. The film fraternity and the audience are dumbfounded.

According to reports, the day 1 collection of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Telugu: ₹95.1 crore

Hindi: ₹67 crore

Tamil: ₹7 crore

Kannada: ₹1 crore

Malayalam: ₹5 crore

This astronomical number not only surpasses the first-day collection of R at ₹133 crore but also puts Pushpa 2 on the list of top-grossing openers in Indian cinema. The film's impressive occupancy rate of 82.66% in Telugu-speaking regions further underlines its widespread appeal.

Trade pundits are going to predict a day 1 collection of over ₹250 crores, which would mark Pushpa 2 as a phenomenon at the box office. This is because the film is so well-made in terms of its narrative and also has the great Allu Arjun factor on board.

Time will be able to tell how this film performs in the coming days and if it can shatter more records and become one of the biggest grossers in Indian Cinema. Well, for the time being, Pushpa 2: The Rule's day 1 collection becomes proof of its undisputable box office strength and gives fans and the film fraternity something to look forward to.

