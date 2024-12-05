Sobhita Overtakes Samantha: A Rising Icon in Indian Cinema

As the year winds down, the spotlight turns to the Indian film industry’s brightest stars, and this time, it’s a fresh face leading the charge. Tripti Dimri, an actor from Uttarakhand, has emerged as the top-ranked movie star in India for 2024. Known for her remarkable performances in films like Qala, Bulbbul, Animal, Laila Majnu, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Tripti has surpassed stalwarts like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas, and Alia Bhatt to claim the coveted position.

At 30, Tripti represents a shift in Indian cinema, where talent from diverse backgrounds is gaining prominence. Joining her in the spotlight is Ishaan Khatter, who secured the third spot. Ishaan’s standout roles in Beyond the Clouds and A Suitable Boy paved the way for his international success in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, where he stars alongside Nicole Kidman. Rising stars like Sharvari have also made a mark, thanks to her performances in films such as Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa.

These rankings, published by IMDb, reflect data from millions of visitors worldwide. They highlight a broader trend in the Indian entertainment landscape, where actors from various regions and industries are being celebrated. While iconic figures like Shah Rukh Khan, who dominated 2023 with hits like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, continue to be recognized, this year’s list is defined by the ascent of new talent.

Sobhita Dhulipala, for instance, secured fifth place, fueled by her Hollywood debut in Monkey Man and her performances in films like Love, Sitara. Her personal life, including her much-discussed engagement and upcoming wedding to Naga Chaitanya, has also kept her in the public eye. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who ranked eighth, has similarly remained in the spotlight through her roles in the Amazon Prime series Citadel: Honey Bunny and her health-focused podcast Take 20, where she shares candid insights into her journey post-divorce and her battles with health issues.

IMDb’s rankings are a reflection of evolving viewer preferences, driven by trends in search and engagement across its platform. This year’s list underscores the growing influence of regional and emerging actors, with stars like Samantha and Sobhita shining as representatives of a more inclusive and dynamic Indian cinema.

