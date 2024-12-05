Pushpa 2 Sets the Box Office on Fire with Record-Breaking Opening

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has finally graced the big screens, sparking a wave of excitement among fans and cinephiles. Released three years after its predecessor, the film has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, with fans flooding social media with videos capturing the electrifying atmosphere in theaters. On its opening day, the film has delivered a phenomenal box office performance, collecting ₹35.02 crore by 11 AM. The first-day figures indicate a massive weekend ahead for the action-packed entertainer.

The movie set records even before its release, with advance ticket sales reaching unprecedented levels. International pre-sales alone brought in over ₹30 crore, while domestic bookings crossed ₹70 crore, making it one of the fastest Indian films to surpass the ₹100 crore mark in pre-release sales this year. Popular ticketing platform BookMyShow revealed that over one million tickets were sold for the movie, breaking records previously held by blockbusters like Baahubali 2 and KGF: Chapter 2. Cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR saw the highest demand for tickets.

Critics and audiences have showered the film with praise, with many calling it the ultimate entertainer of the year. Allu Arjun’s power-packed performance has been singled out as a standout element, earning him immense accolades. With its gripping storyline, breathtaking visuals, and high-octane action, Pushpa 2: The Rule is already being celebrated as a cinematic masterpiece that shouldn’t be missed.

