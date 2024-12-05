Bollywood Verdict On Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun's latest film The Rule, directed by Sukumar, has hit the box office with an overwhelmingly positive reception. The film has garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, not just in the South, but also in the North.

Critics have been particularly impressed with Allu Arjun's performance, with many highlighting how effortlessly he brought the complex character of Pushpa to life. The film’s commercial appeal has been noted, with Pinkvilla awarding it 3 out of 5 stars, describing it as a quintessential commercial film. Filmfare, on the other hand, gave it 4 out of 5 stars, calling it a true mass entertainer.

The film has also impressed publications like Times of India, which gave it a rating of 3 out of 5, noting that it surpasses its predecessor in both scale and emotional depth. Firstpost rated it 4 out of 5 stars, praising its strong mass appeal. Popular networks like Times Now and Zoom highlighted Allu Arjun’s dynamic performance, with Taran Adarsh offering the film a high rating of 4.5 stars. Bollywood Hungama echoed this sentiment, also awarding 4.5 stars, calling the film a "wildfire entertainer."

Even Peeping Moon gave it 4 out of 5 stars, reinforcing the film's widespread acclaim. With nearly all critics from the North rating it 3 stars or higher, it’s clear that Allu Arjun's star power continues to shine brightly across the country.

