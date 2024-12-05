Pushpa 2 Twitter Review: Mixed Talk!

Dec 05, 2024, 09:42 IST
Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2 is highly awaited and finally out for the audience to see. It has been getting widespread attention since the day Sukumar's song and its trailer were released. Unfortunately, the reviews about it have been quite mixed. Some people simply adore this movie, and others hate it.

On social media, the opinions of many netizens concerning the movie have been floating. While some have highly praised the film, considering it a blockbuster, some have expressed disappointment, giving it an average rating. Some of the Twitter users have praised Allu Arjun's performance, suggesting that he has once more proved himself to be a mass hero.

Many others have praised Sukumar for direction, saying that he has done a great job with the story. However, some users have expressed their disappointment in the movie's storyline, saying that it is predictable. However, despite the mixed reaction, one thing is certain: Pushpa 2 has generated immense buzz and is being widely discussed on social media.

The coming days will decide whether the movie is a success or a failure, but for now, it's clear that Pushpa 2 has left an impact on the audience. Whether you loved the movie or found it average, one thing is sure - Pushpa 2 is a movie that will be remembered for a long time to come.

