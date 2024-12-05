Foreign forces targeting India amid its global rise, says BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Sudhanshu Trivedi, on Thursday raised serious concerns in Parliament over what he described as deliberate and coordinated attacks on India's national interests by foreign entities.

Trivedi slammed international forces for attempting to undermine India's growth and stability, calling their actions suspicious and conspicuous, targeting the resolution of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Trivedi remarked, "Since India has emerged as a strategic, economic, and diplomatic power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and with the introduction of the resolution for Viksit Bharat, we have observed increasing foreign activities targeting the economic, moral, and social aspects of our nation over the past three years."

Citing an investigative report by a French publication on the Sarajevo-based Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), Trivedi highlighted its alleged connections to foreign governments and US businessman and financier George Soros.

"This project is funded by foreign governments, and its focus is on India. Along with this funding, it also has connections with George Soros," he said.

Trivedi outlined a pattern of events over the past three years, questioning the timing of certain reports and incidents, which he claimed coincided with significant political events in India.

He provided examples, stating that on February 3, 2021, a report on Indian farmers was published during the Budget Session of January 2021; on July 18, 2021, the Pegasus report emerged during the Monsoon Session of Parliament; on January 24, 2023, the Hindenburg report was released just ahead of the Budget Session, scheduled to begin on January 31; on January 17, 2023, the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' was launched on July 19, 2023 and a video of the Manipur violence surfaced a day before the Monsoon Session.

He further noted that during election campaigns earlier this year, a report on COVID-19 vaccines was published on May 10, 2023. He added that while the Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded on August 9, 2023, a Hindenburg report followed on August 10.

Trivedi drew attention to the current Winter Session of Parliament, which began on November 25 and alleged that a report by a US attorney targeting an Indian business house was released on November 20, just days prior.

Highlighting an unprecedented incident, Trivedi said, "For the first time in Indian history, during recent General Elections, the Russian government issued an official statement alleging foreign interference in the elections. This has never happened before."

Turning to the Opposition, Trivedi asked, "Is this happening knowingly or unknowingly? If unknowingly, come forward and discuss it. But if knowingly, a strict investigation must be conducted. I am not citing isolated incidents; I have presented a consistent sequence spanning three years."

Trivedi assured that such external efforts would not derail India's progress.

"To those who think they can pull India down, I want to say that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, no foreign interference can affect us. These so-called defenders of democracy will fail," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.