Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date, Deal and Full Details

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is creating a sensation at the box office. The movie, which was released on December 4, today has been getting a tremendous response from the audience. Meanwhile, there is a buzz that the digital rights of Pushpa 2 have been acquired by Netflix.

According to reports, Netflix has bought the digital rights of Pushpa 2 for a hefty price. Nevertheless, the film will be accessible on the OTT platform only after one month of its theatrical release.

The movie has been getting a great response from the audience, with many praising the performances of the lead actors. The item song "Kiss Me" has also become a huge hit, with many praising the chemistry between Allu Arjun and the female lead.

Pushpa 2 is expected to continue its dream run at the box office, and many expect it to break several records. Meanwhile, the news of its digital rights being acquired by Netflix has come as a delight to the fans, who are eagerly waiting to watch the movie on the OTT platform.

