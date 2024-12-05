Akhter, de Klerk and Wyatt-Hodge nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month award

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Bangladesh batter Sharmin Akhter, South Africa all-rounder Nadine de Klerk and England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge have been nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for November 2024.

Right-handed batter Sharmin celebrates her first nomination of the monthly honour and a win would see her emulate compatriot Nahida Akter as the only other Bangladesh women's player to win the award since its inception.

Sharmin, 28, enjoyed a splendid start to the ODI series against Ireland, with two excellent performances. She hit a career-high score of 96 in a dominant Player of the Match display in the first game in which the home side recorded a convincing 154-run win. She continued where she left off in the second match, striking 43 to set up a five-wicket victory in Mirpur.

On the other hand, despite a humbling 3-0 series loss for South Africa at the hands of England on home soil, Nadine was in fine form by topping her side’s list of run-scorers and wicket-takers.

With 80 runs and four wickets to her name in November 2024, Nadine resisted England’s charge, notably in the first and second matches, where she recorded 29 not out and a spell of 2-20, and followed it up by making 32 not out and picking 2-36 respectively.

Meanwhile, Danni has earned a maiden nomination for the monthly award following a scintillating month at the crease during England’s 3-0 T20I series win in their ongoing multi-format tour of South Africa.

A quiet start in East London was followed by an explosive 78 off 45 balls and play a big hand in England securing a 36-run win in Benoni. Danni, 33, ended the series in style by striking another eye-catching half-century as England sealed the series sweep with a nine-wicket win at Centurion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.