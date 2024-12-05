December 6 bank holiday or not?

Despite being a significant day in the state, banks in Maharashtra will function as usual on December 6, 2024. This day marks the 67th death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, a renowned social reformer and advocate for the rights of Dalits and other marginalized communities.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas, being not a public holiday, all the state and private banks will function as usual without any interruption, including such big institutions as the State Bank of India (SBI), wherein customers can go to visit their respective banks and take transactions.

It is noteworthy that Indian banks observe a combination of regional, national, and weekend holidays. Banks will be shut for two Saturdays and five Sundays across India in December 2024. In addition, some state-specific observances will be applied as regional holidays.

Bank holidays in December 2024:

December 1: Sunday (Pan India)

December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa)

December 8: Sunday (Pan India)

December 12: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya)

December 14: Second Saturday (Pan India)

December 15: Sunday (Pan India)

Whereas Maharashtra banks will work on December 6, 2024, it is always better to check the list of bank holidays for your state to save yourself from any hassle.

