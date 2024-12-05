No Sankranti Holidays for school students in 2025!

The festival of Sankranti is a time of great excitement for school-going children. However, this year, the students of the 10th class are in for a disappointment. The government has decided to reduce the Sankranti holidays due to the upcoming public exams.

This news disappointed the students who were looking to have fun with their family members celebrating Sankranti at home. Sankranti is one of the most awaited festivals in Andhra Pradesh, in which people from all over come to their hometowns to cherish it.

The festival is a three-day celebration and time for family reunions, traditional food, and festivities. This Sankranti, though will be subdued for 10th class students because of their examination the next day.

The reduction of Sankranti holidays announced by the government was strictly opposed by the students and their parents. Instead, the government has taken this decision so that the students are prepared for their exams.

The students will have to make the most of their reduced holidays and enjoy the festivities with their loved ones. The Sankranti celebrations may be subdued this time, but their spirit won't be.

