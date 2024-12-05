December 6 holiday in Maharashtra; what's open and closed?

Maharashtra government announced December 6 as a local holiday on the death anniversary of Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. All offices and semi-government offices in the metropolis and its satellite cities will remain closed.

Dr. Ambedkar was a famous Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who died on December 6, 1956. He was a very significant part of the Indian independence movement and was responsible for the framing of the Indian Constitution.

To pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, thousands of devotees are likely to throng Chaitanyabhoomi at Shivaji Park in Mumbai where he was cremated. Central Railway has made special arrangements for special trains to enable devotees to reach the venue.

What's Open and What's Closed?

All government and semi-government offices in Mumbai and suburban districts will remain closed.

Liquor shops will continue to remain closed in Mumbai as the city collector has declared it a dry day.

Banks - Public Sector and Private Sector banks will continue to function.

Stock Exchanges, BSE and NSE will also remain open.

Special Arrangements

Central Railway has announced the schedule of 14 additional trains for Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

12 additional suburban trains will be run by Central Railways.

Almost 300 extra RPF staff have been deputed for the safety of passengers.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is an important day in Maharashtra and the local holiday declared by the state government is a true tribute to the immortal legacy of Dr. Ambedkar.

