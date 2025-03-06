March 7 Bank Holiday in India; Here's Why!

In a major announcement, it has been announced that all the banks, including government and private sector banks, will be closed tomorrow, Friday, March 7. The news has left various bank customers inquisitive about the reason behind this sudden holiday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a holiday for banks in certain states, and the basis for this lies in the local cultural celebrations. To be specific, the Chapchar Kut festival, which is an important one in Mizoram, is celebrated on March 7. Chapchar Kut is a festive day that celebrates the conclusion of the harvest season and is a key part of Mizo culture.

Traditional dance, music, sports, and cultural programs are held during Chapchar Kut, exhibiting the rich cultural heritage of Mizoram. The well-known Cherao dance of bamboo, performed by individuals dressed in traditional clothing, is a main attraction of the festival. Not only does the celebration express the vibrant culture of Mizoram but also exhibits unity and brotherhood in society.

Apart from Chapchar Kut, there are other RBI-announced bank holidays during March on the following dates:

March 8 (Second Saturday): Weekly Holiday

March 9 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday

March 13 (Thursday): Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala (Banks in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Kerala shall be closed on this day)

March 14 (Friday): Holi (Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra) (A public holiday across most states but not in Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland)

Bank customers need to know these holidays so that they can schedule their banking operations in advance.

