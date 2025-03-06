Ambedkar Gurukul College Inter Admission Extended till March 13

The Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) has issued a notification extending the deadline for online application submission for admission into 5th Class and Intermediate first year (English medium) in B.R. Ambedkar Gurukul institutions in the state.

According to the recent notification, the eligible students can now submit their applications on or before March 13, 2025. This deadline extension gives one more chance to interested students to apply for admissions to these reputed institutions.

APSWREIS secretary P. Prasanna Venkatesh invited eligible candidates to seize this opportunity with the extended deadline and apply before the new cutoff date. The application forms and comprehensive details are available on the APSWREIS official website: https://apbragcet.apcfss.in/

This program by APSWREIS is a bid to impart quality education to meritorious students belonging to socially and economically backward classes. The B.R. Ambedkar Gurukul institutions are well known for their academic achievement and all-around development of the students. Aspirants are requested to log on to the official website and apply before the last date to get an opportunity to be part of these prestigious institutions.

