Telangana Group 1 Results Soon: TSPSC Rubbishes Rumours

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has strongly criticized the spread of false news about the Group-1 vacancies on social media. The commission has filed a complaint with the police, asking them to act against those who spread the false news.

TSPSC has committed that the marks' results for Group 1 would be out in no time. The marks list would be uploaded to its official site where candidates would get their scores instantly. Besides that, paper-wise marks will be visible by their login IDs for the applicants too.

The commission has reiterated that the recruitment process for the Group-1 posts is being done in an open format. Careful steps have been taken to avoid any mistakes or discrepancies. TSPSC has cautioned aspirants not to pay any attention to the false propaganda or rumours going around on social media.

Main Points:

TSPSC refutes false news about Group-1 posts

Commission sues police complaint against purveyors of false information

Group-1 examination results are to be released shortly

List of marks to be posted on the official website of TSPSC

Candidates can see paper-wise marks using their login details

The recruitment process was carried out in a transparent manner

Stringent actions taken to avoid errors or discrepancies

With this guarantee from TSPSC, candidates can be assured that the recruitment process is being carried out fairly and transparently.

