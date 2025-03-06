Robert Pattinson fell asleep with knives after watching a horror movie

Los Angeles, March 6 (IANS) Actor Robert Pattinson revealed that he’s become “too sensitive” and cannot watch horror movies anymore.

The actor, in a GQ video interview with his “Mickey 17” director Bong Joon Ho, was required to watch a horror movie before meeting a director for a new project, and it resulted in Pattinson sleeping with knives because he was so scared of a home invasion, reports variety.com.

“I used to watch a lot of dark stuff when I was younger and think ‘yeah, this is cool’. And now, I’m too sensitive,” Pattinson said.

“It’s strange, you’d think it would go the other way round. As you get older, you become less frightened of these (films). I can’t watch horror movies anymore.”

Bong Joon Ho speculated that Pattinson’s new resistance to horror movies might be “because you became a dad.”

Pattinson had his first child with fellow actor Suki Waterhouse in March 2024. However, he told his director that his horror movie fears “happened before that though.”

“I did get very frightened,” Pattinson said.

“I had to do a meeting with the director, and he’d done this horror movie, and I watched it, and I kept thinking that someone was breaking into my house. And so I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives waiting for the person to come in. And then I fell asleep with them basically in my neck on the couch. It was probably a squirrel.”

Pattinson did not name the horror movie or its director, although it might’ve been Parker Finn’s “Smile” as the actor and the filmmaker are now teaming up for a remake of Andrzej Zulawski’s iconic horror movie “Possession.”

Finn is helming the remake and Pattinson is production it through his Icki Eneo Arlo production banner. It’s not yet confirmed whether or not Pattinson will star in the remake. Paramount is backing the film.

