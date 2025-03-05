Jammu and Kashmir Schools reopen on March 8 after extended winter holidays

Following an extended winter holiday, schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir will be reopening on March 8, 2025. The winter holiday break, which was originally set to close in late February, had been extended because of heavy snowfall in the state, till March 7.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration decided to extend the winter holidays to maintain the safety of the students and staff. Normal life in the area had been disturbed due to heavy snowfall, and people found it tough to travel.

Nonetheless, with the weather conditions marginally improving, the administration has decided to reopen schools on March 8. The move is likely to bring relief to the students, parents, and teachers who have been anxiously waiting for the schools to reopen.

However, the authorities have also cautioned that the situation remains fragile and the holidays could be prolonged further if the situation turns worse. The administration is keeping a close eye on the weather conditions and will decide on whether to prolong the holidays or not.

"We are monitoring the weather situation closely and will take a call accordingly," said a Jammu and Kashmir Education Department official. "We are concerned about the safety of the students and staff."

The extended winter break has already caused major disruption to the academic year, and further extension of the holidays will be only adding to the problem. Nevertheless, the authorities are determined to see that the safety of the students and teachers is not compromised.

Meanwhile, students and parents are encouraged to monitor official announcements and updates from the education department and the administration. Any adjustments in the school reopening schedule will be announced through official means.

As the schools reopen, the management is also making arrangements to make sure that the infrastructure is available to house students. The roads are cleared, and the buildings are fixed to make sure they are safe for occupation.

The reopening of schools on March 8 is an overdue relief for students, parents, and teachers. Nevertheless, the authorities know that the environment is still precarious and are ready to impose whatever measures are required to guarantee the safety of all concerned.

