Rohit Roy and Manasi Joshi take a thrilling train ride to explore the beauty of Bharat

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Power couple Rohit Roy and Manasi Joshi Roy have embarked on an exhilarating train journey to discover the vibrant beauty of Bharat. The duo has set out on yet another exciting adventure, sharing a sneak peek from the first series of "Mr & Mrs Roy Around the World."

This time, their journey began aboard the luxurious Maharajas Express, one of the most opulent train rides in the world, starting from Mumbai and concluding at the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

Rohit and Manasi shared their excitement, describing it as the “best trip ever.” Sharing their video, they wrote, “As we take off for yet another adventure, posting some moments from the 1st series of Mr & Mrs Roy around the world!! This was aboard the #maharajasexpress starting from aamchi Mumbai and ending at The Taj in Agra! Definitely the best trip ever, the most opulent train ride in the world , no question! Next time, will post some incredible moments from #alula which was the second in the series! Where next, watch this space! #mrandmrsroy #travel #worldtravel #luxetravel #incredibleexperiences #incredibleindia.”

The popular television couple also shared a few stunning photos, capturing their unforgettable moments during the luxurious train journey. In one of the pictures, Rohit and Manasi could be seen enjoying each other's company inside the opulent Maharajas Express, soaking in the lavish interiors. Another highlight from their adventure features the couple striking a pose against the Taj Mahal.

Interestingly, Manasi Joshi had once opened up about the time when she initiated the proposal to Rohit. Reflecting on the moment, she revealed that they were approaching the seven-year milestone of their relationship when she took the step. According to her, their families had always known that the couple was destined to marry, but there was one thing they were uncertain about the timing of the wedding.

Rohit and Manasi, who had worked together in the popular show “Kkusum,” tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 23 June 1999. They are proud parents to daughter Kiara.

