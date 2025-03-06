Jane Fonda once drove a wild bear away from her grandson's crib

Los Angeles, March 6 (IANS) Hollywood star Jane Fonda said that she pushed out a wild bear after it broke into the room where her grandson’s crib was.

The 87-year-old star appeared on an episode of Netflix's podcast Skip Intro alongside her son, actor Troy O'Donovan Garity. When Troy was asked to share something people don’t already know about his actress mom, he opted to share the story.

“She pushed a bear out of her bedroom,” the actor, whom Fonda welcomed with late ex-husband Tom Hayden, told podcast host Krista Smith.

Fonda, meanwhile, nodded to confirm the claim, reports people.com.

At the time, Fonda was living “out in the wild” in New Mexico, and was “looking after her grandson,” the two-time Oscar winner has two grandchildren, Malcolm and Viva Vadim, who are the son and daughter of her eldest child, Vanessa Vadim.

“She heard something so she left the bedroom in the middle of the night to go see what the sound was,” Troy said.

“And when she came back in, the screen door was dismantled and there was a bear in the bedroom, sniffing over the crib.”

Seemingly on the edge of her seat, Smith then turned to Fonda to ask, “What did you do?” and the actress demonstrated without hesitation.

“Roar!” she yelled loudly and held up her hands to appear larger.

After Troy jokingly apologised to the “sound man” for his mom’s volume and Smith got her laughter out, Fonda then explained that, at the time of the incident, she “had just learned what to do if you’re close to a bear.”

She added: “And that was it. And get very big; I opened my bathrobe.”

Though she ultimately scared the bear away, saving her then-infant grandson Malcolm, now 25, the star’s home didn’t make it out entirely unscathed, as the intruder tinkled “on the rug," Fonda said.

“And then (it) walked back to the door and sat down and I did, I pushed it out, yeah,” she recalled.

