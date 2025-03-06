NZ batter Lauren Down ruled out of SL ODIs with injury, Sharp named replacement

Nelson, March 6 (IANS) New Zealand batter Lauren Down has been ruled out of the women's ODI series against Sri Lanka with a back injury and will be replaced by 20-year-old Izzy Sharp.

Down sustained the injury on the morning of the first game in Napier on Tuesday and has not recovered in time to play a part in the remaining two matches, scheduled for Saxton Oval in Nelson this Friday and Sunday.

The Sharp, who was originally selected for the upcoming T20I series only, will now join the ODI squad in Nelson on Thursday.

Head coach Ben Sawyer said the team was feeling for Down. "We’re all really disappointed for Lauren to be ruled out of the series. Unfortunately injuries are part of the game we wish her a speedy recovery."

“It does provide an exciting opportunity for Izzy to join the group in Nelson for these last two matches and we’re looking forward to welcoming her," Sawyer said.

Sawyer also confirmed that pace-bowler Emma Black would join the squad on Saturday as cover for Hannah Rowe, who will miss the final game of the series to be the maid of honour at the wedding of her Central Hinds teammate Mikaela Greig.

New Zealand are also without Sophie Devine, who is taking a break for her well-being, while Amelia Kerr will miss the series due to her WPL commitments with Mumbai Indians.

Injuries have sidelined Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair and Molly Penfold from the ODIS. In Devine's absence, Suzie Bates is leading the side.

New Zealand Women's ODI squad

Suzie Bates (capt), Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Izzy Sharp, Emma Black (game 3 only)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.