The highly anticipated sports drama RC 16, starring Global Star Ram Charan, is progressing at a brisk pace under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana, known for his blockbuster debut Uppena. The film has successfully wrapped up two schedules in Mysore and Hyderabad, and the team is now gearing up for the third schedule.

In an exciting update, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, who plays a crucial role in the film, recently underwent a look test. Reports suggest that he will soon join the shoot, further adding to the hype surrounding the project.

RC 16 boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, alongside Jagapathi Babu, Mirzapur fame Divyenndu, and others in key roles.

With AR Rahman composing the music and Ratnavelu handling cinematography, the film promises a grand cinematic experience. Venkata Satish Kilaru is bankrolling the project under Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting it..