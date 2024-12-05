Allu Arjun's Team Assures Support to Victims of Sandhya Theatre Tragedy

A stampede broke out on Wednesday night at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. This happened when a huge crowd of fans rushed in to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, who was said to have arrived at the venue around 9:30 PM. Tragically, the stampede resulted in the death of a woman who has been identified as Revathi (35) while her young son, Sriteja (9), was severely injured.

As fans were rushing into the theatre, pushing and pushing created a congested environment where Revathi and her son had an asphyxiated state of being. Within minutes of entering the situation, the police and doctors rushed and attempted CPR to both patients; however, Revathi has been confirmed dead and the condition for Sriteja is reportedly critical.

Allu Arjun’s team members expressed their deepest sadness in light of this incident, saying "Deeply saddened by the incidence that has taken place at Sandhya Theatre. We place all our thoughts and prayers towards the distraught family, the small kid who is being taken care of in the hospital currently and stand with them. Support will be provided from whatever ways possible.

The production house of the film Pushpa 2 also extended their condolences and announced, "We are devastated by this loss of life and offer our heartfelt condolen-ces to the family. We stand by and commit ourselves to support the family in every possible way.

The police have begun an investigation into the case, and a case has been registered. Fans and the general public are requested to be careful at such events so that safety measures are taken and such tragedies are avoided.

