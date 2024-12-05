Sreeleela Vs Samantha - Who Won the Hearts? : Pushpa 2 Vs Pushpa 1 Item Song

Comparisons do arise between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sreeleela as Pushpa 2 hit the screens today. Allu Arjun's fans left disappointed with the shaping up of Pushpa: The Rule.

Many viewers have openly explained the film's shortcomings through social media. Buzz is that majority of audience who are watching Pushpa 2 expressed that Kissik special song featuring Sreeleela is big let down. Talk is that Sreeleela's Kissik has failed to meet the expectations of Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Oo Antava song.

Pushpa fans are recalling Samantha's outstanding performance in Pushpa: The Rise. The Oo Antava song went onto top the chartbusters. Sreeleela might have sizzled with an electrifying dance, but the overall impact of the song Kissik is not satisfactory, opine many.

Sreeleela has pinned hopes on Kissik song from Pushpa 2 which she hoped to be her big ticket entry into Bollywood. Looks like, Sreeleela is not fortunate enough as both the Pushpa 2 and Kissik song got lukewarm response from viewers.