Sharmila Tagore makes a meaningful comeback with ‘Outhouse’

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Legendary actress Sharmila Tagore is making her much-anticipated comeback to the silver screen with the upcoming film “Outhouse.”

On Thursday, the makers released the trailer of the film on social media. The trailer provides a peek into the lives of Nana (Mohan Agashe), Aadima (Sharmila Tagore), and her grandson Neel (Jihan Hodar) as they set out on a heartfelt quest to locate their missing dog, Pablo.

Sharmila delivered a captivating performance as Aadima, a lively grandmother whose search for Pablo brings her into the life of Nana, a reclusive man grappling with his own challenges. The dynamic between Tagore and Mohan Agashe infuses the story with warmth and authenticity.

Speaking about her comeback film, Sharmila Tagore shared, “This film is a beautiful reminder that life always has surprises in store, no matter your age. Aadima’s journey with Neel and Nana is filled with laughter, lessons, and moments that will touch the audience’s hearts. I thoroughly enjoyed working in the film. I will be turning 80 in a couple of days, and I am happy that I did something so meaningful at this stage of my life.”

Mohan Agashe, who is playing Nana in the film, added, “It’s a movie the whole family can enjoy and relate to. The story is about finding meaning and connection in unexpected ways. It’s a slice of life that reminds us to embrace change and cherish relationships – even those with a little puppy like Pablo.”

On a related note, “Outhouse” is produced by Dr. Mohan Agashe and directed by Sunil Sukthankar. The film stars Sharmila Tagore and Mohan Agashe in the lead roles alongside Jihan Hodar, Sonali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Sunil Abhayankar. The film promises to offer a heartwarming journey of companionship, connection, and unforeseen adventures.

The film is slated to hit theatres on December 20.

Sharmila Tagore's latest film, the family drama “Gulmohar,” recently earned the title of Best Hindi Film at the 70th National Film Awards. Directed by Rahul V Chittella, the movie featured a stellar cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, and Suraj Sharma.

Prior to “Gulmohar,” the 79-year-old actress appeared in the 2010 film “Break Ke Baad,” alongside Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan.

