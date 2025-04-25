Third single Thanu from Nani's HIT: The Third Case released

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) The makers of director Dr Sailesh Kolanu’s eagerly-awaited crime action thriller 'HIT: The Third Case', featuring Natural Star Nani in the lead, on Friday released the third single 'Thanu’ from the film.

The slow burn number, which has been set to tune by Mickey J Meyer, has been rendered by Anirudh. Lyrics for the song have been penned by Raghav.

Actor Nani, who took to his social media timelines to release the number wrote, "This song and the vibe. Thank you Ani. Fully trippin. A @MickeyJMeyer surprise. #Thanu"

It may be recalled that Nani had on Thursday said that the makers didn't wish to reveal the visuals for 'Thanu' and therefore they had come out with a specially shot video song for this number.

What is interesting about 'Thanu' is that while the lyrics of the song give the impression that the slow burn western rock number is romantic in nature, the visuals that go with it are in stark contrast, with Nani going about his policing work.

Nani plays the role of a tough cop called Arjun Sarkaar in the film.

A trailer of the film that was released recently by the makers begins with Nani explaining to his superiors about how he thinks criminals should be handled.

“Criminals belong in a 10-feet lock up or deep inside a six-feet hole. No criminal should be free to walk around until they've faced real behavioural correction. You don't have to be personally affected to feel that way. Just being a police officer is enough,” he says in a grim tone, giving an indication of what is to come.

The trailer then has a woman who is scared stiff for her nine-month-old baby that has been abducted. “What will they do to her? He is 5'9 or 5'10''. He has a few strands of white hair on his beard,” she is heard explaining to the police officer about the man who has abducted her child.

There is another shot of a shopkeeper explaining about a soldier who fearlessly walks into a ring to defend those at risk.

“Only he knows how many nights and days he has worked tirelessly to save one life,” the shopkeeper explains. The final portion which gives a better understanding of Arjun (Nani)’s character revolves around a brief conversation that Arjun has with his lady love.

When she asks him whether she should call him Arjun or Sarkaar, he replies saying, "When I am in the midst of people, call me Arjun, when I am in the midst of criminals, I am Sarkaar.”

The film, which is the third instalment from the HIT universe, is to hit screens worldwide on May 1 this year.

