Pawan Kalyan returns from Singapore with son injured in fire accident

Hyderabad, April 13 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has returned to India from Singapore along with his son Mark Shankar, who was injured in a fire accident last week.

The Jana Sena leader, along with his family members, landed at Hyderabad International Airport late on Saturday night.

The actor-politician was seen carrying his seven-year-old son. He was accompanied by his wife, Anna Lezhneva and daughter, Polena Anjana.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan said that his son is stable and recovering well.

“Following the unfortunate fire incident at my son Mark Shankar’s summer camp in Singapore, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayers, concern, and support from all over the world. I wholeheartedly thank leaders from various political parties, Jana Sena Party leaders, Jana Sainiks, well-wishers, members of the film fraternity, friends, and supporters from across the globe for standing by our family during this difficult time. Mark Shankar is now stable and recovering well. Your heartfelt messages have truly given us strength,” Pawan posted on X.

Through another post, the Deputy Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister’s Office for the prompt and supportive response. He stated that the assistance provided through the Singapore authorities, coordinated by the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, was deeply reassuring during the difficult moment.

“While I was in the Uttarandhra Tribal region, participating in the ‘Adavi Thalli Baata’ programme and inaugurating development activities initiated by the NDA Government, I received the distressing news. Your timely intervention for my son and the other children affected gave my family immense strength and relief,” wrote Pawan.

“Adavi Thalli Baata is a reflection of your visionary commitment to uplifting the lives of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). This is one of the many steps you have taken to address the needs of these communities, and it is a critical part of your broader efforts to transform their lives. With the support of PM JANMAN, PMGSY, and MGNREGS, this initiative will construct approximately 1,069 KM of roads with an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,005 crore, addressing connectivity issues in 601 PVTG habitations,” reads the post.

“This project will improve transportation, support tourism, provide timely medical access, and, most importantly, put an end to the long-standing 'doli' hardships faced by these communities. I once again thank you for your thoughtful and compassionate intervention, which has given immense strength to my family during this challenging time,” Pawan Kalyan added.

