Pushpa 2 Smashes Kalki 2898 AD’s Record for Fastest Ticket Sales on BookMyShow

Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, has rewritten history by setting a new record for the highest number of tickets sold in a single hour on BookMyShow. The film clocked an impressive 97.74K ticket sales within just one hour of release day, surpassing the previous record of 95.71K held by Kalki 2898 AD, headlined by Prabhas.

Also read: Sobhita Overtakes Samantha: A Rising Icon in Indian Cinema

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the context: Kalki 2898 AD set its milestone on a weekend, while Pushpa 2 accomplished the feat on its very first day. Despite a technical glitch on the ticket booking platform due to overwhelming demand, the record-breaking spree for Pushpa 2 is far from over.

Also read: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos

The PAN-India action drama is on track to shatter more records, with experts predicting it could become the first Indian film to hit the unprecedented 150K mark in ticket sales within an hour by this weekend.

As Pushpa 2 continues to break its own benchmarks, the bar has been raised significantly for future PAN-Indian releases. Fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly watching how far this phenomenon can go.

Also read: Allu Arjun's Team Assures Support to Victims of Sandhya Theatre Tragedy