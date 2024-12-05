UP govt trying to conceal its wrongdoings: Cong on cops stopping LoP Rahul's entry into Sambhal

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) As Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders were stopped by the police while attempting to visit violence-hit Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Wednesday, Congress leader Ajai Rai and party spokesperson Pawan Khera on Thursday accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of trying to conceal its wrongdoings in Sambhal.

Ajai Rai, speaking to IANS, claimed that the UP government was attempting to hide the truth about the violence in Sambhal in which five youths were killed, which he suggested involved orchestrated actions and police-led killings.

Rai also criticised the UP police’s claims that Pakistan was involved in the violence, asserting that the Congress leaders had been stopped from visiting the area, despite their insistence on investigating the matter.

"If there is something, we will find out whether it’s linked to Pakistan, the US, the UK, or even the BJP or RSS. But it will come out only when we will go there," Rai said.

Pawan Khera also expressed frustration over the police action, questioning why LoP Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders were being prevented from visiting Sambhal.

"Ask them why they are stopping us from going there. They are not going and are not allowing us to go there also. I don't know what they are trying to hide," he added.

He further accused the BJP government of spreading hatred and trying to suppress the truth.

Khera also raised questions about the delayed beef ban in Assam, asking why it had not been implemented earlier after so many years of governance.

The Congress convoy was stopped at around 11 A.M. on Wednesday when it reached a police barricade set up on the highway. Despite attempts by LoP Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders to negotiate with senior police officers, they were not allowed to proceed to UP.

The blockade led to severe traffic jams, as Congress workers attempted to breach the barricades.

LoP Rahul Gandhi called the police action a violation of his constitutional rights and accused the BJP of using the police to suppress the message of truth and brotherhood.

The police has imposed restrictions on entry into Sambhal until December 10, following violent incidents related to a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, which some claim was once the site of a Hindu temple.

As many as five people were killed in the violence in Sambhal on November 24 and many, including 20 policemen, were left injured.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.