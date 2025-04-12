UP gears up for grand Ambedkar Jayanti celebration with full state honours

Lucknow, April 12 (IANS) The 134th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, will be celebrated with great fervour and state honours across Uttar Pradesh on Monday, April 14. A series of events have been planned throughout the state to mark the occasion.

In view of the celebrations, the state government has declared a public holiday.

Under the direction of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the day will be observed with grandeur and dignity. Districts across the state will host grand events, seminars, and tribute ceremonies dedicated to Babasaheb’s life and legacy.

On Sunday, a day before the celebration, special cleaning drives will be conducted in all public parks and memorials across the state—particularly those housing statues of national heroes and great personalities. Residents, public representatives, government officials, and employees will also participate in the cleanliness campaigns.

On Monday, district officials, government staff, and local representatives will pay floral tributes and garland Dr. Ambedkar’s statues. Special programmes focusing on his life, work, and contribution to the Indian Constitution will also be organised.

Various events across the state will highlight Dr. Ambedkar's ideas and his role in drafting the Constitution. The Chief Secretary of UP has directed all divisional commissioners and district magistrates to personally take part in these events and ensure the active involvement of public representatives, intellectuals, and students.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Baisakhi.

He stated that Baisakhi symbolises India's rich traditions and glorious heritage.

Celebrated during the harvest season, the festival reflects the agrarian roots and cultural vibrancy of the nation. Baisakhi also marks the day when the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, founded the Khalsa Panth.

The festival is celebrated in various forms across India, often symbolising the start of a new year.

The Chief Minister wished that the festival of Baisakhi brings joy, prosperity, and happiness to everyone's lives.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.