53rd anniv of 1971 Indo-Pak War: Chenab Brigade holds motorcycle rally to honour martyrs

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) To commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Indian Army's historic victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the Chenab Brigade held a series of events and organised a motorcycle rally to honour martyrs.

The celebrations, which began on December 3, aimed to educate and inspire younger generations while paying homage to the bravery and resilience of the troops of the Indian Army.

The festivities kicked off with a spirited motorcycle rally flagged off to the border villages of Pargwal, Makwal, and Marh.

The rally, organised by the bikers of the Chenab Brigade, sought to enlighten the youth about the heroism and sacrifices of the Indian Army in the historic war.

During their visit, the participants held a movie screening and engaged in interactive sessions with the residents of these border villages, fostering a sense of pride and patriotism among the villagers.

On Friday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Tiger Division, Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, inaugurated the Chenab Veer Stambh at Makwal village.

The imposing monolith stands as a symbol of the bravery and selfless service of the soldiers of the Chenab Brigade.

The unveiling ceremony witnessed an impressive turnout, with a large gathering of locals, civil administration officials, and personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in attendance.

Speaking at the event, student Tanvi Devi expressed her sentiments, saying, “We are here to celebrate our victory in the 1971 War with Pakistan. It is a moment of pride and inspiration for all of us.”

Several veterans of the war shared their experiences with IANS, recalling the intense combat and sacrifices made during the conflict.

Nayak Nasabi Chand recounted, “The situation was dire, firing was relentless, and every kind of weapon was deployed. We endured immense challenges until the withdrawal was announced. We inflicted significant losses on Pakistan, discovering and neutralising enemy positions effectively.”

Ex-serviceman Rajkumar reminisced about his mission in Poonch, saying, “We set out at 4 P.M., marched through mountainous terrain for four days, and launched a counterattack. Despite heavy enemy fire, we retaliated with determination.”

Subedar Sansar Singh added, “We received sudden orders to engage with the Pakistani Army. Despite limited information, our brigade attacked with full preparation. The Pakistani forces, outnumbered and outmanoeuvred, eventually retreated before the ceasefire was declared.”

The event served as a poignant reminder of the valour and dedication of the Indian Army during the 1971 War. Through such commemorations, the Chenab Brigade continues to instil a sense of gratitude and respect for the armed forces among the citizens, ensuring that the legacy of these heroic soldiers lives on.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War.

After the end of this war, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered. India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 War, after which East Pakistan became independent, which is today known as Bangladesh. This war proved to be historic for India and brought enthusiasm to the hearts of every citizen.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.