Ponman Leaked Online: Basil Joseph’s Film Pirated Just Hours After Theatrical Release

In a disheartening turn of events, Basil Joseph's much-awaited Malayalam film Ponman has fallen prey to piracy just hours after its theatrical release on January 30, 2025. Despite stringent security measures, the film has surfaced on multiple pirated websites, allowing users to download it for free on their phones and desktops.

The Jothish Shankar-directed film, which had been generating positive buzz before its release, now faces an uphill battle at the box office. Ponman is available for illegal viewing on platforms like Reddit and 123Movies, along with shady corners of the internet, where it can be easily accessed by moviegoers.

This latest piracy incident follows a disturbing trend, with several South Indian films having been leaked online in recent times, including titles such as Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, Pravinkoodu Shappu, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj, Pushpa 2, Rekhachithram, and more. In fact, Game Changer was illegally aired on a local TV channel, leading the filmmakers to take swift action and have the culprit arrested.

Producer of Ponman has raised concerns about the piracy issue, emphasizing the detrimental effect on the film industry. Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), the producer said, “This is unacceptable. A film that was released just 4-5 days ago being telecasted on local cable channels & buses raises serious concerns. Cinema is not just about the Hero, director, or producers; it’s the result of 3-4 years of hard work, dedication, and the dreams of thousands of people."

Ponman tells the gripping story of Ajesh, a gold dealer who lends precious sovereigns for a village wedding, only to find himself in danger when the bride's criminal husband schemes to steal the gold and silence him forever. Directed by Jothish Shankar, the film stars Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, and Lijo Mol Jose in key roles.

As the movie faces a challenging road ahead, it's crucial for audiences to support the film and watch it in theaters, ensuring that hard work and creativity are protected from the impact of piracy.