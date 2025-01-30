Toto Wolff calls Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari photos ‘iconic’

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has admitted that seeing Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red for the first time was an emotional moment, likening it to watching an ex-partner move on. After 12 record-breaking years with Mercedes, Hamilton’s highly publicized move to Ferrari became a reality last week when the first official photos of him at the Maranello headquarters were released.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, posed in Ferrari’s iconic red overalls and conducted his first official Ferrari photocall before getting behind the wheel of one of their cars. The images quickly went viral, symbolizing the dawn of a new era for both Hamilton and the sport itself.

Speaking at the Autosport Awards, Wolff confessed that seeing Hamilton in Ferrari colors stirred emotions. "It was like seeing an ex with someone new. It’s a little bit like you divorce amicably, and it’s all good, and then you see your partner for the first time with a new friend!" Wolff was quoted by Sky Sports.

Despite the emotional impact, Wolff expressed admiration for the way Hamilton’s Ferrari introduction was executed. "But I'm really happy for him, and I told him that those pictures were iconic. It was so well curated, and no surprise with Lewis," he added.

With Hamilton now embarking on his Ferrari journey, Mercedes has turned their attention to the future, placing their faith in the 18-year-old Italian prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The rookie sensation, who recently passed his driving test, will step up alongside George Russell in the 2025 season.

Wolff believes Antonelli is more than ready for the challenge. "He’s been in the team, integrated for such a long time. We’ve known him since he was 11, and in that respect, he’s been prepared. He’s ready to go, and he can’t wait," said Wolff.

Mercedes is set to launch their new W16 car on February 24, just a day before its shakedown in Bahrain, and two days ahead of pre-season testing. The Silver Arrows are looking to bounce back after an inconsistent 2024 campaign, which saw them finish fourth in the constructors’ championship with just four race wins.

Reflecting on the previous season, Wolff acknowledged the struggles Mercedes faced with the W15. "We were scratching our heads a lot last year, particularly in the beginning," he admitted. "Like all the other teams, we had ups and downs; we had some very dominant performances and then other races that were not so good."

Now, with Antonelli stepping up, Russell leading the charge, and a fresh car concept in development, Mercedes is determined to make a strong comeback. "At the end of the day, when the flag drops, we're going to see in qualifying in Melbourne where we stand," Wolff concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.